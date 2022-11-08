Liquor Board warns taverns on underage drinkers
Premium
By SIkho Ntshobane - 08 November 2022
As the Eastern Cape Liquor Board grapples with underage drinking — a crisis worsened by private “pens down” binges involving schoolchildren — it has revealed that it has had to close down nearly 2,000 illegal liquor outlets across the province since 2017...
Liquor Board warns taverns on underage drinkers
As the Eastern Cape Liquor Board grapples with underage drinking — a crisis worsened by private “pens down” binges involving schoolchildren — it has revealed that it has had to close down nearly 2,000 illegal liquor outlets across the province since 2017...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos