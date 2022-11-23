×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chinese Grand Prix to be canceled again due to Covid-19

By Reuters - 23 November 2022
The race in Shanghai was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was slated to return this year, but China continued to struggle with virus transmissions and the race was replaced by the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy.
The race in Shanghai was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was slated to return this year, but China continued to struggle with virus transmissions and the race was replaced by the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy.
Image: GETTY IMAGES/ MARK TOMPSON

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be dropped from the Formula 1 calendar for the fourth consecutive year due to Covid-19 policies.

The race in Shanghai was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was slated to return this year, but China continued to struggle with virus transmissions and the race was replaced by the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy.

F1 included a mid-April date for Shanghai when the 2023 schedule was released in September, but China is again coping with a surge in Covid-19 cases. BBC reported on Tuesday that F1 decided the race cannot go forward due to the country's "zero-Covid" policy.

Big promises and criticism from South Africa, China, India and Brazil

South Africa, speaking at COP27 alongside its Basic group allies, among them China, has reiterated its commitment to its national framework ...
News
2 days ago

The primary sticking point is that F1 staff would not be provided exemptions from quarantine requirements. That means anyone who tested positive would be subject to being detained in the country for several days.

China's policy requires anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 to spend five days at an isolation centre followed by three days of isolation at home.

F1 will not look to replace the event this time, reducing the 2023 schedule to 23 events, according to the report. That would represent a new high-water mark for races in a calendar year, although it will leave a four-week break between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told the BBC talks with authorities to move the Azerbaijan event forward a week have met resistance. He  said F1 is in talks to extend the contract of the race, held in Baku, which runs through next year.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike