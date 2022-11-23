×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gender commission calls for 'law to take its course' after suicide of high school pupil accused of rape

By TimesLIVE - 23 November 2022
The Commission for Gender Equality has sent condolences to the family of a pupil in Mpumalanga who hanged himself after he was reportedly falsely accused of rape by a fellow pupil.
The Commission for Gender Equality has sent condolences to the family of a pupil in Mpumalanga who hanged himself after he was reportedly falsely accused of rape by a fellow pupil.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Commission for Gender Equality has voiced its concern after allegations that the Mpumalanga pupil from Hoërskool Kriel  who committed suicide at school did so because he was falsely accused of rape by a schoolmate.  

“False rape accusations will undo the progressive work done to eliminate gender-based violence,” said commission acting chair Nomasonto Mazibuko. 

The pupil has been identified as Bafana Sithole. He was found hanging in a storeroom in one of the school's classrooms last week. 

After his death, a suicide note alleged to be from Sithole began circulating on social media wherein he blamed the rape allegations for driving him to take his life. 

The provincial education department has since told TimesLIVE that it was investigating this and all other allegations surrounding the incident. 

Mazibuko stressed that “unfortunate incidents of this nature will further cause harm to the reality of rape and other sexual crimes in the country”.

She asked law enforcement to ensure that justice took its course.

The commission called on South Africans to join hands and raise awareness of gender-based violence during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. 

“The commission also encourages men and boys to open or file cases of any form of abuse, harassment and or bullying against them,” said Mazibuko. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...