East London ballerina Sophia Denison-Brown, 18, off to prestigious New York and Australian institutions
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 26 November 2022
Dreams of being a professional ballerina are not unpopular; many a youngster has twirled around their living room imagining a world filled with tutus, pointe shoes and pirouettes...
East London ballerina Sophia Denison-Brown, 18, off to prestigious New York and Australian institutions
Dreams of being a professional ballerina are not unpopular; many a youngster has twirled around their living room imagining a world filled with tutus, pointe shoes and pirouettes...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos