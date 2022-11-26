×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Thousands of Australians strip for cancer awareness photo shoot

By Reuters - 26 November 2022
People lie naked on Bondi Beach, Australia, as part of artist Spencer Tunick's art installation to raise awareness of skin cancer and encourage people to have their skin checked.
People lie naked on Bondi Beach, Australia, as part of artist Spencer Tunick's art installation to raise awareness of skin cancer and encourage people to have their skin checked.
Image: LOREN ELLIOTT/ REUTERS

About 2,500 people took off their clothes on Saturday to pose for US photographic artist Spencer Tunick at Sydney's Bondi Beach to raise awareness about skin cancer.

Tunick, known for staging mass nude photo shoots at world landmarks, used a megaphone to direct attendees into several poses on the beach before many took a naked dip in the ocean.

The New York-based artist collaborated with a charity on the naked art installation to raise awareness about melanoma, Australia's fourth most common form of cancer. The federal government estimates that this year 17,756 new cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed in Australia, and 1,281 Australians will die from the disease.

FW de Klerk’s Nobel prize reportedly stolen — here's what it's worth

The Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to SA's last apartheid president FW de Klerk has reportedly been stolen from his Cape Town home.
News
2 weeks ago

“We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I'm honoured ... to come here, make my art and just celebrate the body and protection,” Tunick said at the beach on a crisp spring morning in Sydney.

A participant, Robyn Lindner, said she overcame nerves to strip for the shoot, which organisers said involved 2,500 people.

“I was secretly terrified (and) last night I have to confess I was thinking, 'What have I done?' But it was great, everyone was a really good vibe, everyone was really respectful and it just felt really fun,” Lindner said.

Tunick last directed a mass shoot in Sydney in 2010, when 5,200 Australians posed naked at the Sydney Opera House.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...