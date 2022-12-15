On Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Zweli Mkhize chats about what he stands for, Digital Vibes corruption allegations and the growing support he has received since being nominated for ANC president. Mkhize has his fingers crossed ahead of the party's elective conference this weekend.
The former health minister received 916 nominations for the position, while his rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa, received 2,037. However, Mkhize says after engagements with ANC branches, all indications are that he has “huge support”.
He also touches on where the ANC's focus should be, state capture, factions, nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the formation of a state bank and the energy crisis.
The party's 55th elective conference is this weekend, from Friday December 16 to Tuesday December 20, as it elects new top six members.
The host of the episode is Mawande AmaShabalala.
Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Zweli Mkhize on ANC presidency, Digital Vibes and Cyril Ramaphosa
Political journalist
Image: MASI LOSI
Listen to the conversation:
On Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Zweli Mkhize chats about what he stands for, Digital Vibes corruption allegations and the growing support he has received since being nominated for ANC president. Mkhize has his fingers crossed ahead of the party's elective conference this weekend.
The former health minister received 916 nominations for the position, while his rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa, received 2,037. However, Mkhize says after engagements with ANC branches, all indications are that he has “huge support”.
He also touches on where the ANC's focus should be, state capture, factions, nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, the formation of a state bank and the energy crisis.
The party's 55th elective conference is this weekend, from Friday December 16 to Tuesday December 20, as it elects new top six members.
The host of the episode is Mawande AmaShabalala.
Production by Bulelani Nonyukela.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos