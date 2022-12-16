Gunshots were heard at the N2 near the Beacon Bay Life Hospital on Friday morning, allegedly related to a stock theft incident.
Anonymous sources told Dispatch that one person had been shot dead.
“The gunshots were on the N2 freeway in the direction of Beacon Bay Life Hospital.”
I called police when someone posted on my East Coast crime group that they heard gunshots,” the source said.
On the scene, Dispatch reporters were told that local farmers had intercepted a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen sheep.
Dispatch is awaiting official police confirmation on the details.
This is a developing story.
BREAKING | One shot dead, N2 closed after alleged livestock thieves intercepted
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
