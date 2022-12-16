×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | One shot dead, N2 closed after alleged livestock thieves intercepted

By Sivenathi Gosa - 16 December 2022
Police closed off the N2 in Beacon Bay, East London, after a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen sheep was intercepted by farmers.
Police closed off the N2 in Beacon Bay, East London, after a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen sheep was intercepted by farmers.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Gunshots were heard at the N2 near the Beacon Bay Life Hospital on Friday morning, allegedly related to a stock theft incident.

Anonymous sources told Dispatch that one person had been shot dead.

“The gunshots were on the N2 freeway in the direction of Beacon Bay Life Hospital.”

I called police when someone posted on my East Coast crime group that they heard gunshots,” the source said.

On the scene, Dispatch reporters were told that local farmers had intercepted a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen sheep.

Dispatch is awaiting official police confirmation on the details.

This is a developing story.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala