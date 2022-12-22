Nkosikhona Mdlalose, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson in the Mzala Nxumalo region, died in a car crash on her way home from the party’s national conference in Johannesburg.
ANC regional secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo confirmed the incident that took place on Tuesday evening outside eMkhondo (Piet Retief).
According to Nxumalo, Mdlalose was killed with regional member Mpendulo Khumalo. Another member was seriously injured in the “head-on” collision.
KZN ANC Women’s League leader killed in a car crash returning from conference
Image: SUPPLIED
Nkosikhona Mdlalose, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson in the Mzala Nxumalo region, died in a car crash on her way home from the party’s national conference in Johannesburg.
ANC regional secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo confirmed the incident that took place on Tuesday evening outside eMkhondo (Piet Retief).
According to Nxumalo, Mdlalose was killed with regional member Mpendulo Khumalo. Another member was seriously injured in the “head-on” collision.
'The enemy of women is women': Sizophila Mkhize blames ANCWL for male-dominated ANC leadership
“We went to see our member who is seriously injured and is in hospital. We are now on our way to the families of Mdlalose and Khumalo so we can pass on our condolences. It is a very sad to lose members in such a way, but we will comment further in due course,” he said.
Nxumalo said other regional leaders had already visited the families.
Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in on social media for the ANC members.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos