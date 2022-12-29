The number of measles cases being detected across South Africa is rising daily.
Since the beginning of October, 297 cases have been confirmed.
Complications of measles can include diarrhoea, dehydration, brain infection (encephalitis), blindness and death.
Of those who fell ill, less than one-third had a vaccination record. And of those with a record, 61% had not had the measles vaccine.
Complications are more serious in those who catch measles as infants (under two years of age) and in children who are malnourished.
This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which on Thursday confirmed the age of laboratory-confirmed cases in five provinces ranged from two months to 42 years.
Growing South African measles outbreak sees cases climb to 297
Of those who fell ill and had records, only 39% were vaccinated: NICD
This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which on Thursday confirmed the age of laboratory-confirmed cases in five provinces ranged from two months to 42 years.
The most affected age group was five to nine years old, with 118 cases (41%), followed by 80 cases (28%) in the one-to-four age group and 42 cases (15%) in the 10-to-14 age group.
The worst-hit province is Limpopo, accounting for 128 of the cases.
Other provinces reporting cases are the North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.
“Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. Patients with measles present with fever and a rash. The rash looks like small, red, flat spots over the body. The rash does not form blisters, nor is it itchy or painful. Other signs include cough, conjunctivitis [red eyes] and coryza [running nose],” said the NICD.
Prevention and control of measles outbreaks can only be achieved through vaccination.
“Caregivers and parents are advised to review their child’s vaccination records and confirm that they have received the measles vaccine.
“It is never too late to vaccinate — children who have not been vaccinated may receive the measles vaccine at any age over six months, and free of charge at primary health services.”
