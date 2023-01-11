Joyous ‘umgidi’ for son who fled initiation school
Mthatha village youth turned up at uncle’s home in Komani — 250km away — 21 days later
By Lulamile Feni - 11 January 2023
The Mdladla family of Qedlana village in Mthatha have finally thrown a big party and thanksgiving ceremony for their son Ntsika, who fled stark naked from his initiation school just hours after being circumcised, and walked 250km to an uncle’s home...
