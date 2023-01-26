Suspected international kidnapping kingpin's bail application exposes wealth and business empire

Esmael Nangy’s bid for freedom in the Thembisa magistrate’s court has revealed his extensive wealth and an international trucking business empire.

The Mozambican transnational kidnapping kingpin accused, who has eight children through his two wives, launched his bail application in court on Thursday.

He was arrested at his luxurious home in Midstream Estate in Centurion on January 7 in a dramatic raid, after a police task team tracked him down to Pretoria.

Authorities had also been searching for him in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Nangy is wanted by Mozambican authorities for allegedly orchestrating the kidnapping of wealthy businessmen both in that country and SA.

Entering the dock in shackles, Nangy, who was wearing beige Chinos and a black button-down shirt, smiled at his family seated in the front row of the public gallery, whispering briefly to them.

Nangy’s SA wife, Nazia, his sister, Salma, his son and two daughters were among his family there to support him.