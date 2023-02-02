×

News

Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act

President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction

By Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko - 02 February 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa rues the slow pace of implementing his 2022 plan to end power blackouts, cracking the whip on those he put in charge as calls to declare a ring-fenced state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction...

