On Monday morning, while her two children were preparing for school, a man allegedly stabbed her while she was asleep.
“He went to the bedroom, found Precious lying there and stabbed her as she slept. She managed to run to the neighbour's house. He followed her there, picked her up and carried her back [home where] he stabbed her in the neck, next to the heart, in her waist and back,” Dire said.
“Her mother was in the sitting room and all she heard was 'help me mama, he's stabbing me'.”
“When I got there, I saw my friend lying there ... I saw her lifeless body,” Dire told TimesLIVE.
‘Help me mama, he’s stabbing me’: Bestie recalls Precious Mochadibana's final words
Story producer
Image: Supplied
“Help me mama, he's stabbing me.”
These were the harrowing last words the family of Precious Sibongile Mochadibana heard shortly before her murder at her home in Crystal Park on Monday.
Her best friend, Dipuo Dire, detailed Mochadibana's last moments as recounted by her family.
On Monday morning, while her two children were preparing for school, a man allegedly stabbed her while she was asleep.
“He went to the bedroom, found Precious lying there and stabbed her as she slept. She managed to run to the neighbour's house. He followed her there, picked her up and carried her back [home where] he stabbed her in the neck, next to the heart, in her waist and back,” Dire said.
“Her mother was in the sitting room and all she heard was 'help me mama, he's stabbing me'.”
“When I got there, I saw my friend lying there ... I saw her lifeless body,” Dire told TimesLIVE.
According to Dire, the suspect fled with her car but was later tracked to a section of veld where he was allegedly found with two men holding some of her clothing and covered with blood.
Crystal Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Lerato Mopeli was quoted by the Benoni City Times as saying four suspects had been apprehended.
“During investigations, a tracking company located the suspect and three other men in a veld in Kliprivier. One of the men, identified as a traditional healer, was alleged to be conducting a cleansing ceremony.”
SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello told TimesLIVE: “The suspects were arrested and already made a court appearance on February 1 at Benoni regional court.”
“Precious was a prayer warrior, she was a strong believer that nothing would happen,” said Dire.
Recalling their last conversation, Dire said they spoke on Friday and the conversation was light and casual.
She described her friend of 13 years as a go-getter and a “lovely soul”.
“She was very bubbly ... a go-getter. She was very outgoing.
“[We shared] 13 years of a beautiful friendship. I called her my soul mate,” a heartbroken Dire said.
Mochadibana will be laid to rest on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Stabbed pupil complained about assault, bullies from last year: father
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos