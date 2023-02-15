But Shebi became a person of interest after police got information that he was spotted not far from the crime scene in bloodied clothes.
More DNA needed in trial of man charged with murdering nurse
The accused was allegedly seen on the day of the murder not far from the scene and wearing bloodstained clothes
The case against a man who allegedly killed a nurse in a bloody murder has been postponed to obtain DNA results and to transfer the matter to a higher court.
Bongane Gregory Shebi, 24, appeared before the Schweizer-Reneke magistrate's court on Wednesday and will return on April 13.
He is charged with killing Mamotlakana Mohokare, a nurse, in Ipeleng township on October 12 last year.
Her bloodied body was found in her rented home, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
“The court postponed the case against [Shebi] to await DNA results and for the director of public prosecutions to authorise the transfer of the accused to a higher court,” he said.
Mohokare’s body was discovered the day after her murder by her landlord, with her throat cut.
The landlord informed the police who immediately started investigating, Mamothame said.
But Shebi became a person of interest after police got information that he was spotted not far from the crime scene in bloodied clothes.
“The police then started looking for the accused and ultimately arrested him on October 15 2022. Upon arrival at the police station, and according to preliminary police reports, he told the police that he wanted to tell the truth,” said Mamothame.
Shebi was taken in to make a confession and took the police to where he had thrown away the bloodied clothes he was seen wearing.
“According to police reports, the accused alleges he was in the company of another person but the motive only became clear in the accused’s confession — that he and another person intended to rob the deceased.”
Shebi alleges he did not act alone in the stabbing of the nurse but that it was the person he was with at the time.
Police found this to be contradictory to the evidence, Mamothame said.
“The police have indicated that evidence that was obtained at the scene indicates that only one person was at the scene at the time of the offence.”
Shebi abandoned his bail application and remains in police custody until the matter is concluded.
