Six dead, two missing, 139 homes destroyed in KZN after torrential downpours

Torrential rain in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of six people including a three-month-old baby, left two missing and destroyed nearly 140 homes.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts suffered the most during heavy downpours over the past two days.

“Assessments indicate that 139 homes were destroyed and 158 were partially damaged by the storms. The disaster management teams are continuing with assessments as different areas continue to receive more rain, while the ground is already saturated with water,” said Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

She said roads and bridges across the province have been affected alongside public infrastructure and roads .

The department identified the dead as 22-year-old Nokulunga Mchunu, Thulani Mabaso, 52, both from Danhausser, Thobile Innocentia Hadebe, 39, from Dundee, Skhulile Msweli, 25, from Mtubatuba, Lindani Dlamini, 17, from Jozini, and a three-month-old Newcastle infant.