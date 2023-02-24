Boy, 16, dies after alleged beating by fellow pupils
Family want justice for Iviwe Tyalana and accuse Butterworth school of not acting against bullying
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 24 February 2023
The family of a 16-year-old boy are in shock over his death, after he was allegedly beaten up by two fellow pupils, a boy and a girl, outside and inside his school’s premises in Butterworth on Tuesday...
