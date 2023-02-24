Young Qonce sisters testify about ‘rape’ ordeal
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 24 February 2023
A girl, now aged nine, told the Bhisho high court on Thursday how the family’s boarder had allegedly raped her and her two sisters when they were 11, seven and five...
Young Qonce sisters testify about ‘rape’ ordeal
A girl, now aged nine, told the Bhisho high court on Thursday how the family’s boarder had allegedly raped her and her two sisters when they were 11, seven and five...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos