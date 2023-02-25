Daily Dispatch the only South African daily newspaper to show growth

Whether we expose maladministration at local universities or highlight the scourge of stock theft, which we brought to light in our investigative series and Farmers Under Siege documentary, we do it for you.
Image: ALAN EASON
It's official, the Daily Dispatch is South Africa's best-performing daily newspaper.
In a market where many predicted the decline of print, in terms of year-on-year growth, the Daily Dispatch is the only national daily newspaper in the country that has achieved growth for three quarters in a row, according to SA's Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC).
The Eastern Cape's favourite daily read last year turned 150 and we celebrated that history with a gala event to showcase our proud century-and-a-half partnership with the people of the province.
Image: ALAN EASON
We also gave the worldwide premier of our documentary, The Power of the Word, which showed the unique relationship between former editor Donald Woods and struggle hero Steve Biko and Woods's quest for the truth after Biko's death, a search that forced him into exile.
While our ABC-certified circulation may rival that of national papers, the Daily Dispatch remains focused on our community.
From standing up to apartheid under the editorship of Donald Woods to making international headlines by breaking stories such as the Enyobeni tragedy and Shell's attempts at seismic blasting for natural oil and gas exploration off the Wild Coast, the Dispatch will always stand up for the people of the province.
Digital news is changing the game, but the love affair with print endures
Whether we expose maladministration at local universities or highlight the scourge of stock theft, which we brought to light in our investigative series and Farmers Under Siege documentary, we do it for you.
And we are grateful for your continued support that enables us to do this.
“The Eastern Cape is in our blood,” said editor Cheri-Ann James. “The people of this province are what make every day worthwhile. We have a duty to uplift them and to expose those dragging them down.
“The heart of the Daily Dispatch beats in unison with our readers.”
At R48 a month for a full-access digital and e-edition subscription, we believe we provide the best possible value to our readers. Every day we see the struggles in the province, so we fight to keep our prices as low as possible to ensure we reach people from all walks of life.
Still faithful to our mandate 150 years on
Eastern Cape general manager for Daily Dispatch's parent company, Arena Holdings, Ryan Megaw said: “In September 2022 the Daily Dispatch celebrated 150 years of publishing, and the recent circulation growth shows the Dispatch is still as relevant and engaging as ever. The stories we have covered in the past year have shown our key role in society.
“When you add our engaging journalism to the increase in print circulation and to our growing digital DispatchLIVE subscriber base, you have a compelling argument that the Daily Dispatch provides the best solution for advertisers to reach the local Eastern Cape market.”
