Two suspected gang members linked to killing of family charged
Court sequel to slaying of a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson near Bhityi
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 28 February 2023
Two men believed to be part of a gang of four who shot dead three family members — a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson — near Bhityi outside Mthatha on February 2, appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday...
Two suspected gang members linked to killing of family charged
Court sequel to slaying of a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson near Bhityi
Two men believed to be part of a gang of four who shot dead three family members — a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson — near Bhityi outside Mthatha on February 2, appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos