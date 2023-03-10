×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Child’s pit toilet death intensifies call for action

Latest tragedy makes loss of infrastructure grant funding for schools an even more bitter pill to swallow

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 10 March 2023

The national education department has been lambasted for moving at a “devastatingly slow pace” in eradicating pit latrines in schools...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...