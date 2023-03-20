Mdantsane to commemorate forced removals and honour boxing legend Mgxaji
By Sivenathi Gosa - 20 March 2023
On Tuesday, the 60th anniversary of forced removals of indigenous African communities from East London to Mdantsane will be commemorated at Sisa Dukashe Stadium. ..
