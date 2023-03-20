Ora, as he is fondly known, is a talented 14-year-old superbike racer from the West Rand in Gautengwho aspires to be a MotoGP world champion. With more than 62 podiums achieved, he is well on his way. He did, however, have one more dream, and that was to meet his hero Binder.
One of only three South Africans to hold the title of motorcycle grand prix world champion, 2016 Moto3 World Champion, Binder, 27, also started in the sport at a very young age. First taking to the track in karts, he claimed the title of national champion at the age of eight.
WATCH | Sixty60 and Brad Binder deliver a dream surprise to young bike fan
14-year-old superbike racer from Gauteng meets his MotoGP idol
Image: SUPPLIED
On the eve of the 2023 MotoGP season, Checkers Sixty60 has partnered with South Africa’s fastest man on two wheels, Grand Prix motorcycle racer Brad Binder, to deliver a dream to up-and-coming young biker Oratilwe Phiri.
Ora, as he is fondly known, is a talented 14-year-old superbike racer from the West Rand in Gautengwho aspires to be a MotoGP world champion. With more than 62 podiums achieved, he is well on his way. He did, however, have one more dream, and that was to meet his hero Binder.
One of only three South Africans to hold the title of motorcycle grand prix world champion, 2016 Moto3 World Champion, Binder, 27, also started in the sport at a very young age. First taking to the track in karts, he claimed the title of national champion at the age of eight.
Two years later he moved to two wheels and hasn't looked back. He is in his ninth season as part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and is known as one of the most determined and efficient racers on the MotoGP grid.
When Binder heard about Ora’s dream, he was fired up to pay it forward to the next generation of racers. Working closely with Ora’s parents, the young fan was taken to the Red Star Raceway in Delmas under the guise of a media interview. At the right moment, Binder, escorted by a team of Sixty60 drivers, made his way down the track.
“Ora had no idea I was there, and it was incredibly humbling to witness his surprise. I look forward to seeing this young man make his name locally and globally in years to come,” he said.
Extreme Festival set to thrill Cape Town this weekend
“Sixty60 delivers groceries to tens of thousands of customers every day. For Ora, we wanted to deliver a moment of magic. His story and keen ambition certainly resonate with our business as we, too, strive for standout performance,” said Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group.
“We look forward to witnessing Ora’s journey ahead and we’d like to wish Brad all the best with the upcoming MotoGP season.”
The 2023 MotoGP season kicks off at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal this weekend.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos