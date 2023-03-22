Performance art to breathe life into Monument
Arcade2023 to feature 11 artists’ ‘immersive assemblages’
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 22 March 2023
The cold passageways and hidden smoking corners of the Monument building in Makhanda will come alive this weekend as 11 performance artists reclaim and transform the sunken brick ship into a vivid arts experience...
Performance art to breathe life into Monument
Arcade2023 to feature 11 artists’ ‘immersive assemblages’
The cold passageways and hidden smoking corners of the Monument building in Makhanda will come alive this weekend as 11 performance artists reclaim and transform the sunken brick ship into a vivid arts experience...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos