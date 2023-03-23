Chaotic scenes marked the end of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s dinner in Buenos Aires. The PSG player was mobbed by fans on Tuesday evening as he returned to Argentina before a friendly match against Panama.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Messi mobbed by huge crowd outside restaurant
Chaotic scenes marked the end of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi’s dinner in Buenos Aires. The PSG player was mobbed by fans on Tuesday evening as he returned to Argentina before a friendly match against Panama.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos