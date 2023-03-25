WSU prescribes isiXhosa book written by former student

Walter Sisulu University has found a book by one of its alumni worthy of being shared with future generations and has prescribed it as a learning tool for students.
Anelisa Thengimfene’s new book is titled Amajingiqhiw’ entlalo (Life’s ups and downs) and explores a range of themes including gender, feminism and various other pressing social issues.
Now a lecturer at SANTS Private Higher Education Institution in Pretoria, Thengimfene said when she wrote the book, she had isiXhosa language activists in mind and sought to preserve her culture.
Thengimfene, from Bizana, holds a Bachelor of Education degree from WSU.
She completed her BA honours degree at Nelson Mandela University and is studying for her master’s in African Languages through Unisa.
“I decided to write a book because of the passion and the love I had for isiXhosa, and I believe in promoting and preserving African languages,” Thengimfene said.
“I published it [through] Inkuthalo publishers in Cape Town last year.”
She said readers, including her former lecturers, gave the book positive reviews.
“In January, I was approached by the head of department of arts in the faculty of humanities, social sciences and law who informed me that the department of arts had prescribed my book for learning and teaching.”
The book would be studied by BA and honours students.
The author said she was thrilled her work would change lives of students.
“As a young female author, it is such a great honour to know that my book has reached such a high standard [that it is to be studied by] university students, especially the postgraduates.
“It means I am contributing to the promotion and the preservation of our African language — this is a remarkable privilege.”
Amajingiqhiw’ entlalo is Thengimfene’s third book.
“Writing books to me has become one hobby I am fascinated with — it is always fun and exciting to know I have published. This is my third book I have published,” she said.
