A “neighbour's” pit bulls have allegedly mauled an 88-year-old Cape Town woman to death.
Olga Grill was in her Bonteheuwel home on Tuesday when her “neighbour’s” two dogs allegedly jumped her “fairly high fence” and attacked her.
Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said the community was saddened by the incident and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.
“The pit bulls gained access into her property and bit her to death,” said Mckenzie.
“Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of the deceased after suffering this most horrific and tragic death.”
‘Neighbour’s’ pit bulls allegedly maul 88-year-old to death
Victim's body was found by her son and an inquest has been opened
Belinda Abraham, spokesperson for the SPCA, said: “We can confirm that two dogs from the Bonteheuwel area were impounded by law enforcement and admitted into the care of the SPCA at about 10.30pm last night [Tuesday].
“We don’t know the circumstances of the attack but we are saddened by this incident which again highlights the need for the development and implementation of stronger regulations/legislation with regards to the keeping of power breeds.”
Police have opened an inquest docket into Grill’s death.
Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Grill’s body was found by her son in her backyard at about 5pm on Tuesday.
“According to reports, Bishop Lavis SAPS members attended the scene where a woman was attacked by pit bull dogs. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”
