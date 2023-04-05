Police, who have launched a forensic operation at the upmarket Johannesburg hideout of “Facebook rapist”, murderer and conman Thabo Bester this week, are believed to be searching for his missing domestic worker and gardener.
This has not been confirmed by police but TimesLIVE has learnt from sources that officers received information that the employees of Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana have disappeared.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe declined to comment on the investigation into Bester and the SAPS efforts to recapture him and Magudumana.
“Organised crime detectives are investigating. We ask that the team be given space to do their work,” she said.
On Tuesday police crime scene experts, kitted out in forensic overalls, descended on the R12m Hyde Park property which the couple were renting. They were seen photographing the entrances.
Sources close to the investigation said a search of the property, which is screened by high-security walls and extensive gates, would continue on Wednesday.
“The team has received information that the couple’s domestic employees could be missing. That is why they are here. There is a search for them. It is being done here and elsewhere in the province. At the moment it is just information that has been received. There is no confirmation yet.”
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Search on for domestic employees of Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha
Senior reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
