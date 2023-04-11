×

News

Alleged Thabo Bester prison break accomplices remain in custody for now

11 April 2023
Tankiso Makhetha
Investigative reporter
Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, father of Dr Namdipha Madugumana, with his co-accused and former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara in the dock at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. The pair face charges of aiding and abetting Thabo Bester in his audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and former prison warder Senohe Matsoara will have to wait until next week to hear if they can apply for bail.

Sekeleni and Matsoara are charged with murder, arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the prison escape of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

The state requested time to gather information. The pair’s attorneys requested a bail application on April 17. 

Magistrate Motlholo Khabi ordered that Sekeleni remain in custody in Brandfort while Matsoara will be detained at a police station.

