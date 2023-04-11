The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and former prison warder Senohe Matsoara will have to wait until next week to hear if they can apply for bail.
Sekeleni and Matsoara are charged with murder, arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the prison escape of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.
The state requested time to gather information. The pair’s attorneys requested a bail application on April 17.
Magistrate Motlholo Khabi ordered that Sekeleni remain in custody in Brandfort while Matsoara will be detained at a police station.
Alleged Thabo Bester prison break accomplices remain in custody for now
