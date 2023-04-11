×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pregnant woman murdered at Brits hospital had a protection order against alleged killer ex-husband

11 April 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, a police officer stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, appeared in the Brits magistrate's court on a charge of murdering his pregnant ex-wife.
Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, a police officer stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, appeared in the Brits magistrate's court on a charge of murdering his pregnant ex-wife.
Image: Supplied:NPA

The Brits magistrate’s court on Tuesday heard that the pregnant woman gunned down, allegedly by her ex-husband, at Brits hospital had obtained a protection order against him in 2021. 

Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, 39,  a police sergeant who was stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, appeared in court on a charge of premeditated murder for allegedly killing Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 35.

National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Mpete told the court, through his lawyer, that he has a previous conviction for corruption and is awaiting sentence at Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court on April 19. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said according to information, Khumalo,who was working as a switchboard operator, was at the entrance to the hospital when the suspect fired several shots, killing her instantly.

He said the motive is unknown and investigations by the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) are under way.

Mpete handed himself over to Brits police last Wednesday.

Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to April 21 for further investigations in respect of a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...