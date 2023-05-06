High food prices biting many households
‘Most of the time mom and dad don’t eat because they try to keep that bread for their children’
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe and Ted Keenan - 06 May 2023
The rising cost of food is crippling consumers, with many now forced to dig deep, find second jobs and rely on specials and store cards to get through the month, while others struggle to feed their families on woefully inadequate state grants. ..
