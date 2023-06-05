Piano ensemble back with another musical feast
Symphony of Keys presents works arranged for eight hands
Premium
By MADELEINE CHAPUT - 05 June 2023
Back again to thrill audiences, four East London pianists can’t wait to share their third Symphony of Keys concert at the Guild Theatre. ..
Piano ensemble back with another musical feast
Symphony of Keys presents works arranged for eight hands
Back again to thrill audiences, four East London pianists can’t wait to share their third Symphony of Keys concert at the Guild Theatre. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos