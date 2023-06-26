Enyobeni — still no answers or justice one year on
Families of the 21 youngsters have now appointed a lawyer to help get to bottom of tragedy
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha and Sithandiwe Velaphi - 26 June 2023
A year after the death of 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, families of the victims still do not know exactly what killed their children and are pursuing a legal bid in a quest for justice...
