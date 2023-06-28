Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital’s radiation waiting list grows longer each year because of too few staff to operate life-saving cancer equipment.
This episode of our monthly television show Health Beat puts these problems to the health department.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better treatment?
Image: Bhekisisa
Mia Malan asks if the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme can fix the country’s broken health system.
Almost 3 000 people with prostate, breast, cervical and colon cancer are waiting for radiation treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
