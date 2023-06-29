BMW to build next X3 plug-in hybrid in South Africa

BMW South Africa has announced it will spend R4.2bn over the next five years to build the next-generation X3 plug-in hybrid at its Rosslyn factory near Pretoria from 2024.
In a major local investment for electrification, the petrol-electric SUV will be built for sale in South Africa and exported to other countries. Local buyers will be able to buy X3 petrol and diesel models as imports.
The current third-gen X3 midsize premium SUV has been built in Rosslyn since 2018 with more than 300,000 units rolling off the line. The new deal secures the future of the Rosslyn factory, which turns 50 this year, and the livelihood of more than 20,000 workers directly and indirectly employed at BMW South Africa’s facilities and its supply chain.
With this investment in electrification and digitalisation, the BMW Group is further underlining its commitment to South Africa forged over five decades in the country, says Dr Milan Nedeljković, member of the board of management of BMW AG for production.
“Additionally, it underscores the BMW Group’s role as a key player in the South African automotive industry’s move towards a green economy”, he says.
More than 1.6 million cars have been manufactured in Rosslyn to date and exported to over 40 countries, including 14 in Africa. The factory has produced cars such as the BMW 1800 SA and 2000 SA, as well as the 5 Series and 7 Series. The plant is best known for building the 3 Series sedan since 1983 until production of the X3 replaced it in 2018.
The X3 — competing against rivals like the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 — is BMW’s best selling vehicle in South Africa. The existing third-gen model, which was facelifted in 2021, is available in petrol and diesel guises.
Not much is known about the new fourth-gen X3 (code-named the G45) arriving next year but spy pictures suggest it will borrow heavily from the look of its little brother, the all-new X1 which went on local sale earlier this year. Like the X1, it should have a larger grille and more aggressive, “planted” styling.
The new X3 is also likely to grow in size and gain enhanced safety features and driver-assistance technologies.
Technical details are unknown but the car is expected to have a variety of powertrains including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fully-electric versions and a high-performance X3 M.
The current third-gen xDrive30e plug-in hybrid (sold overseas but not in South Africa) combines a 2.0l petrol engine with a small electric battery to reduce fuel consumption by about half compared to petrol-only X3s. It has an all-electric range of 50km and takes about four hours to charge the car’s lithium-ion power pack at a BMW Wallbox charger. With a combined output of 215kW the xDrive30e is capable of a 6.1 second 0-100km/h sprint.
