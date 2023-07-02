Lottman was arrested with Pedro Marques, Christiaan Alblas, Dimitri Paparas and Poonin in a 2006 raid on a warehouse in which about R250m worth of hashish was allegedly found. Stefanos Paparas later handed himself over to the police.
TimesLIVE
Glenn Agliotti dies in Joburg hospital
Journalist
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane
Glenn Agliotti, who turned state witness against late former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and stood trial for Brett Kebble's 2005 murder, has died.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE on Saturday an inquest docket had been opened at Douglasdale police station after Agliotti's death.
“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. He died in hospital in Johannesburg last night after he fell ill,” Masondo said, without giving more details.
Agliotti was a key figure in the drug-related prosecution of Selebi.
TIMELINE
September 27 2005, 9pm - Brett Kebble was shot and killed in his Mercedes-Benz on a bridge over the M1 highway in Melrose, northern Johannesburg.
November 16 2006 - Glenn Agliotti was charged with Kebble's murder.
January 2008 - Former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi was arrested for corruption, based on his relationship with convicted druglord Agliotti.
July 26 2010 - Agliotti's trial begins in the Johannesburg High Court
August 3 2010 - Selebi is found guilty of corruption and sentenced to 15 years in jail.
November 4 2010 - Agliotti applies for the charges against him to be dismissed.
November 25 2010 - Agliotti is acquitted of murdering Kebble.
During the court case, three alleged dealers — Stefanos Paparas, his father Dimitri and their driver Stanley Poonin — were acquitted by the Germiston magistrate's court on the grounds that the evidence against them might be unreliable.
Magistrate Deon Snyman said the three main witnesses testifying against the Paparases and Poonin — Agliotti, Clinton Nassif and Robert Lottman — had been given such good deals by crime-fighting unit the Scorpions that they had every reason to lie.
TimesLIVE
