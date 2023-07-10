Eastern Cape spends billions ahead of national health rollout
Eastern Cape health authorities have spent in excess of R1.5bn in the last decade on building new primary healthcare facilities and refurbishing old ones, construction of staff accommodation and doctors’ consulting rooms within the OR Tambo district...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.