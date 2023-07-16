Gqeberha baby kidnapping suspect befriended new mom’s sister, court told
The day before she allegedly snatched a five-day-old baby boy while pretending to assist his mother at a shopping mall, Amahle Sigam befriended the new mother’s sister at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha. ..
