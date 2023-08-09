Take up your space, NMU engineering dean tells women
Her first name might fool you but her credentials and presence as the first woman dean of engineering, the built environment and technology at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) are unmistakable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.