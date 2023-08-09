×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Third Gqeberha smallholding hit by ‘polite’ robbers

Premium
09 August 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A gang of robbers burst into a home on the outskirts of Gqeberha, held up a family at gunpoint and tied them up but still found the time to offer one victim a cigarette and light it for her...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...