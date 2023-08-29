×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | How worried should we be about the new Covid wave?

By Reuters - 29 August 2023

As the summer draws to a close, Covid-19 is again on the rise in New York and across the US. The Center for Disease Control is expected to approve a new booster soon to take on new variants of the virus.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Care Makes Everything Better
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure