×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Minibus driver killed, passenger injured in Kwelera shooting

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 01 September 2023
According to the police report, the passenger sustained gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics and later taken to hospital.
According to the police report, the passenger sustained gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics and later taken to hospital.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A mini bus driver was killed, and a passenger was left wounded in a drive-by shooting at Zozo Location, Kwelera on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 8AM and it is alleged that the suspects, driving a Nissan Tiida, fired shots at the minibus sprinter and the driver was fatally wounded.

According to the police report, the passenger sustained gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics and later taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli has urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

Family plead for answers after horror Mother's Day attack

The distraught family of an Eastern Cape mother and her twin daughters who were targeted by gunmen in a deadly attack on Mother’s Day are pleading ...
News
3 months ago

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Bodycams, dash cameras and more for Cape Town law enforcement officers
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...