A mini bus driver was killed, and a passenger was left wounded in a drive-by shooting at Zozo Location, Kwelera on Friday morning.
The incident occurred at about 8AM and it is alleged that the suspects, driving a Nissan Tiida, fired shots at the minibus sprinter and the driver was fatally wounded.
According to the police report, the passenger sustained gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics and later taken to hospital.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli has urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.
Minibus driver killed, passenger injured in Kwelera shooting
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
