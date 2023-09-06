Health graduates without jobs after contract fiasco
New recruits turned away when they reported for duty as posts ‘had not been authorised’
Eastern Cape graduates with signed contracts to start working for the health department have been kicked to the curb after being told their appointments were “erroneous” and had not been authorised...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.