×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Doctors defend health boss Wagner who faces the axe

Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 25 September 2023

Rural doctors in the Eastern Cape have come to the defence of under-fire health boss Dr Rolene Wagner who faces the axe from her top job. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...