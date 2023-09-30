×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mom receives chilling voice recordings minutes before daughter’s murder

Deadly warning recorded: ‘I am going to kill both of us now’

Premium
By Devon Koen - 30 September 2023

Chilling voice recordings sent to the mother of an Eastern Cape woman moments before she was allegedly killed by her husband raised alarm bells, prompting Anneline Bruintjies’ family to spring into action...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Experience the Wow difference of OLED 4K | Samsung
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...