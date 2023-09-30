×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dangers of fossil fuel exploration explained to youth through storytelling

02 October 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The Eastern Cape Environmental Network, Green Connection Legacy and Basa Movement joined forces to educate more than 50 young people at the Zwide Rent Office this week about the potential perils associated with fossil fuels, specifically oil and gas exploration...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
El Niño: Why SA cities should prepare for the worst