×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ANC leaders told to check how safe Mdantsane is at night

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 05 October 2023

ANC Dr WB Rubusana leaders who visited Mdantsane’s NU16 on Wednesday afternoon were told by residents they should have come at night, left their cars some metres away and walked the streets to check how safe the area was...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...