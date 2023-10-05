Go! & Express sales executive Cheryl Larsen said the run had become an annual event that people looked forward to.
It was also part of her family life, from her son Ryan Strydom, now 39, who first took part at just 18 months, to her two grandchildren who would take part this year.
“I have walked it every year since I have been at the Go! — it has been 16 years. I thoroughly enjoy it, I love the camaraderie.”
Daily Dispatch editorial co-ordinator and editor’s PA Samantha van Wyk said she hoped to beat l 2022’s 8km record of 53.58.
“I’m hoping to do my best and I have been preparing by training hard, with my most recent session on Wednesday.”
Spar purchasing manager Alan Stapleton said: “It is once again special for Spar to be part of The Spar Daily Dispatch Fun Run as it enables us to give just a little back to our loyal East London consumers.
“The fun run also speaks to our values which include family, healthy living and serving our communities.
“In this case, the disabled community is so often forgotten in our daily rush.
“They are people for whom mobility is a challenge, and so much of what we just take for granted is a challenge.
“As the fun run is wheelchair friendly, people in wheelchairs can participate in an event where normally all they would be able to do is sit and watch.
“Watching these folk participate is truly humbling.”
Excitement mounts for annual fun run
Image: ALAN EASON
Get your trainers on — the annual Daily Dispatch Spar Fun Run is just three days away and will give metro residents an exhilarating outdoor experience.
The race is disability friendly and continues to attract residents to explore the 4km and 8km routes, both starting at Orient Pools in Quigney on Sunday.
For late entries, people can register at Gussies Gifting and Stationery on Friday and Saturday.
Ploughing back to local communities, NGO Rehab for the Disabled has been nominated to receive a donation from the proceeds of the run.
Rehab board chair Rueben Puchert said they appreciated the Daily Dispatch nominating them, and this would make a difference to their operation.
“As an NGO, the financial climate is very difficult; we rely on the goodwill of the community we work with.
“Good gestures like these are extremely helpful to fill in the gaps and to keep our doors open.”
He said they were striving for disabled people to be independent and be integrated into society.
“Our focus is on rehabilitation that gives individuals confidence.
“There are so many shortcomings in the services we render, things this funding will go a long way to support.”
The staff of the Daily Dispatch and the Go! & Express newspaper have registered to take part in the run.
SPAR Daily Dispatch Fun Run to raise funds for Rehab
Twizza regional sales manager Stan Andrews said: “Twizza is excited to be the exclusive refreshment partner for the fun run.”
He said the refreshment company would offer finish-line drinks to all participants.
Daily Dispatch marketing manager Kim Daly said: “The entries have been rolling in, with numerous participants winning R500 vouchers from Spar.
“Those who missed out entering online and winning a voucher can still enter and have a chance to win at our late registration at Gussies Gifting and Stationery this weekend, on Friday October 6 and Saturday October 7.
“We’re excited to offer our readers a wonderful morning of fun along the beautiful beachfront at Orient Pools.
“This year promises even more excitement, making it a must-attend experience for everyone in East London.”
