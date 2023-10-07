×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Six soldiers die, three injured after veld fire spreads to Northern Cape military base

07 October 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
Image: SUPPLIED

Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to a military base in the Northern Cape on Friday.

According to SA National Defence Force spokesperson Maj-Gen René Mercuur, the fire rolled over from the western border of a mine located next to the South African Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) at about 1.45pm.

“Elements of the SA Army are currently deployed in the vicinity in preparation for the annual army exercise, Exercise Vukuhlome, and were deployed in the vicinity the fire occurred.

“It was reported that six soldiers lost their lives during this incident, and three were injured with second degree burns and evacuated to the nearest hospital. The names of the deceased soldiers will be released once the next of kin have been informed,” he said.

“At the moment the focus is to contain the fire and to account for all members who were in the area where the fire occurred. The fire brigade are doing everything in their power to extinguish the fire which has resulted in destroying camping equipment and vehicles.”

Ramaphosa willing to consider Western Cape's request for SANDF

President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to "favourably” consider the Western Cape provincial government's request to deploy the army after deadly ...
News
1 week ago

Mercuur said the SANDF is “currently assessing the situation on the ground” and would provide more information on the incident during the course of the day.

SANDF top brass extended their “deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the six SA Army members who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...