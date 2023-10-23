A 43-year-old man is on trial for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the child had been living with her father at Solomondale since December.
“During a visit to her mother and while bathing she complained about pain in her private parts.
“The mother suspected her daughter might have been raped and took the child to a clinic for medical examination. The doctor confirmed the child was raped. She indicated her father raped her.”
He was arrested on Thursday and made a brief appearance in the Mankweng magistrate's court the next day. He was remanded in police custody until Friday when he is due to return to court.
Police investigations are continuing.
Father arrested in connection with alleged rape of daughter, aged 6
Image: Gareth Wilson
