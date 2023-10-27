×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bhisho’s Bulembu Airport may be renamed after legendary chief

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 27 October 2023

Bhisho’s Bulembu Airport, which hogged the headlines when United Arab Emirates president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his large entourage touched down there earlier this year, could be renamed...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Local Heroes Awards 2023
Local Heroes Awards 2023